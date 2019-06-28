Melton Lions reward Swimarathon participants who raised lots of money for local charities

Melton Mowbray Lions Club celebrated the efforts of their 2019 Swimarathon fundraisers with a presentation evening on Wednesday, June 19, in the Civic Suite.

The evening is an opportunity to thank individual and group achievements which this year resulted in pledged donations of £5,347.

The Melton Mowbray Building Society Shield for the most lengths was won by Wednesday Nighters 1 team, and presented by Lion Wanda Buffey PHOTO: Tim Williams

Lion Derek Kerr reminded everyone that 24 teams took part over the course of the day and averaged 127 lengths per team, which meant that over 40 miles had been swum in total. Everyone agreed that they had enjoyed it and many were talking about getting involved in 2020 – the 20th event.

The shield for the most sponsorship raised by one team was presented by Lion Geoff Tate to Melton Mencap Marvels who enthusiastically received their award.

The most lengths swum award in the allotted 55 minute time slot was presented to the Wednesday Nighters 1 team by Lion Wanda Buffey, having achieved 215 lengths.

This year’s award for achievement and endeavour was presented by Lion president Conroy Godber to a group called Helen’s Heroes. The group meet on a Tuesday night and comprise of fledgling and keen learners who encourage each other to improve their technique whilst having fun.

The Wilkinson's Shield Youth Award won by Melton Lifesavers and presented by Lion David Houghton PHOTO: Tim Williams

The youth award was split between two teams comprising of swimmers who act as lifesavers at the pool and help with the Mencap swimming group when they meet on a Monday evening. The Lifesavers chose to have a boys team called The Wibberly Wobberly Walruses, and the girls team called The Jingly Jangly Jellyfish. And, even though these tongue twister team names were amusing the award for the most original team name went to the Melton Amateur Boxing team who came up with “Float Like a Butterfly, Swim Like a Brick”.

Special certificates were also awarded to the following schools: St Francis Catholic Primary, St Mary’s Primary and The Grove Primary. Two more went to Melton Mowbray Swimming Club Dream Team and Melton Mowbray Scouts 1907 Dolphins, for participating in the event.

Melton Lions were pleased to distribute £1,350 to each of the following local charities: Lion president Conroy Godber had nominated Hope Against Cancer as his chosen cause. Victoria Standing represented this local cancer research charity and expressed her delight in receiving her cheque.

Lion Tony Eaves presented the next cheque to Simon Bailey who manages Melton Mencap. He commented that it was heartening to realize how many local people of varying ages had contributed their time towards raising funds.

The Pearce's Jewellers Achievement and Endeavour Award was won by Helen's Heroes and presented by Lions President Conroy Godber PHOTO: Tim Williams

Immediate past mayor, Pru Chandler received her donation from Lion Geoff Tate. During her year of office Pru had supported Rainbows Children’s Hospice and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance, and was pleased this would add to the overall amount raised.

The remaining amount went to support Lions projects. Three cheques were distributed on the night to local schools for requests made to the club to purchase sporting equipment and help finance educational outward bound trips.

Finally, as part of the Lions’ School Link Association Youth Project which this year had a theme of “Oceans Forever”, three prizes were awarded for each category.

Lion Lesley Godber, who had been instrumental in organising this project, was pleased to award Key Stage 2 winner to Asfordby Hill Primary School, runner-up prize to Scalford Primary School and third place to St Francis Catholic Primary School.

The winners of the schools' youth project and special certificate winners with Lion Leslie Godber PHOTO: Tim Williams

Key Stage 1 winner was Asfordby Hill Primary School and St Francis Catholic Primary School came second again, also achieving third.

Lesley explained that due to the high standard of creativity and inventiveness she was thrilled to announce that a selection of the entries would be on display in Melton Library for a six-week period between October 14 to December 7.

The evening was rounded off by thanking all who had supported the Swimarathon, including the staff of Waterfield Leisure Centre and council employees for assisting in setting up the Civic Suite.