Melton Kettleby Cross scores highly again in the Loo of the Year awards

Staff at a Melton pub are feeling flushed with success after the quality of their toilets was highlighted again in a national awards scheme.

Loos at The Kettleby Cross, in Wilton Road, were given a platinum rating by inspectors in the Loo of the Year Awards 2019, following on from their same success in 2018.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.

Inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Zoe MacCallum, manager of The Kettleby Cross, which is part of the Wetherspoon chain, said: “Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

Mike Bone, managing director of The Loo of the Year Awards 2019, said: “The toilets at The Kettleby Cross have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

“The pub richly deserves its platinum award.”