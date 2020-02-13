Melton Kettleby Cross hosting a 17-day gin festival from Valentine’s Day

Gin lovers will be able to enjoy a superb selection of gins from across the UK and overseas during a 17-day festival at The Kettleby Cross in Melton.

The pub in Wilton Road will be serving up to 14 gins from England, Scotland, Wales, the Republic of Ireland and Italy.

The gin festival will run from Friday, February 14, to Sunday, March 1, inclusive.

There will be a number of flavoured gins including ginger and cinnamon, fresh strawberry, grapefruit, rhubarb, marmalade, watermelon, berries and orange blossom.

Among the UK gins are Aber Falls Gingerbread Gin Liqueur, Didsbury Gin Strawberry and Sicilian Lemon, Slingsby Marmalade Gin, Whitley Neill Blackberry Gin and Hawthorn’s London Dry Gin. The overseas gins are, Malfy Gin Rosa (Italy) and Mor Irish Gin (Republic of Ireland).

And, for those who wish to enjoy a drink without alcohol, the pub is serving Caleño Juniper and Inca Berry.

A range of mixers will be available for customers to drink with their gins, including three flavoured tonics, Valencian orange, elderflower and pink grapefruit.

The gins are also being paired with a range of drinks, including apple juice, bitter lemon, fizzy rhubarb, ginger ale and lemonade.

The Kettleby Cross’s manager, Zoe MacCallum, said; “We have sourced an excellent range of gins, a number of which have not previously been available in the pub.

“We are confident that our customers will enjoy the different gins, which each have their own unique appeal.”

The gins will range in price from £2.80 to £3.30 (single measure) and include a free mixer. Tasting notes on all of the gins will be available in the pub.