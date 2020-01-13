Melton is going back in time to the 1940s for special weekend event

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day this year, Melton is hosting its first 1940s weekend on May 16 and 17.

The event aims to bring together all members of the community, young and old, to celebrate a very special occasion.

Suitcase trains PHOTO: Supplied

The attraction will include some of the country’s best historians, re-enactors and living history groups, who will share their World War Two stories and displays throughout the weekend in the town’s parks.

A living history kitchen group will be providing cooking demonstrations and a taste of food from the trenches. A DJ and live singers will also perform throughout the town centre and parks during the weekend to create a special atmosphere for everyone to sing and dance to, and to enjoy.

Sharon Brown, landlady of The Grapes and organiser of the event, has attended many 1940s events throughout the country and wanted to bring the community together with the town’s own 1940s weekend.

She said: “Heritage is an important part of our town and borough, and it is really important to keep our history alive.

“We want to bring the whole community together for this special weekend to showcase the important historical elements of World War Two within our event.”

The event will be educational and something for the whole family to enjoy, with a 1940s themed fair with games, donkeys and Punch and Judy. There will also be a free 1940s street party for children and parents in the town centre/parks on both days, with food kindly donated by local businesses.

The Regal Cinema will be showing a 1940s film and a 1940s tea dance will be held in St Mary’s Church on the Saturday evening for up to 200 people to enjoy a 1940s style buffet, bar and live music from the Rutland Big Band.

Look out, too, for Winston Churchill and King George, who will be in attendance over the weekend.

Local people are being invited to take their vintage classic cars and vehicles for display throughout the town centre and parks, as well as military vehicles and shire horses to demonstrate the traditional working of the land.

A fly past has also been requested on both days.

On the Sunday morning, a parade and a short service of remembrance will be held in the town centre, led by the Peterborough Veterans Group, with battlepipes, veterans and standard bearers, to remember those many veterans who fought in World War Two.

Sponsorship is being provided by the Melton BID, who, with Melton Borough Council and Melton in Bloom, will be dressing up the town centre with bunting and planting up reds, whites and blues.

Businesses are invited to take part over the weekend, by having themed window displays and putting on 1940s live themed music and activities.

Shelagh Core, manager of the Melton BID, said: “This is going to be an incredible event for the town and we hope one which will bring the whole community together to celebrate our town’s history.

“We would welcome all members of the community to get involved to make this a really special 1940s weekend.”