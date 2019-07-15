Melton five-year-old inspires fundraiser in memory of his uncle

A five-year-old Melton boy is leading a family fundraising effort to support the hospice which cared for his late uncle in the final days of his life.

Christopher Peet wanted to do something in memory of his uncle David, who passed away last month aged 41 following a battle with cancer.

Christopher Peet showing the fundraising target for his family's golden miles in aid of the LOROS hospice in memory of his uncle David EMN-190715-153048001

His parents, Rob and Emma, were ‘shocked’ by their litte boy’s positive, kind-hearted response to the sad event and the family came up with an idea to walk a mile for every year of David’s life.

The family, including one-year-old Faye, have so far completed six walks in their campaign, called Christopher’s Golden Mile, and have so far raised more than £600 for the LOROS Leicestershire hospice.

Christopher’s father, Rob, told the Melton Times: “He’s a very imaginative and clever little man.

“When he came up with the idea we were a little shocked but very proud that, at his age, he wanted to raise money for other people after losing his uncle.”

David Peet, who passed away in June, pictured with his partner, Maz EMN-190715-153027001

David, who grew up in Melton and lived the last 10 years of his life in Bulgaria, battled a rare form of cancer after finding lumps in his neck two years ago.

He didn’t want a headstone and his ashes will be retained by his partner, Maz.

The family made a donation to LOROS after deciding to have a memorial leaf for David in the garden at the hospice.

Rob, who plays in goal for Melton Town FC, said: “Christopher has seen other members of the family have headstones and he asked why his uncle didn’t have one.

Christopher Peet and sister Faye, who are taking part in a fundraising effor the LOROS hospice which cared for their late uncle EMN-190715-153017001

“We explained the situation and that was when he came up with the idea to raise money in his memory.

“We aim to clock up a mile when we walk around Melton as a family and we want to finish all 41 by the end of August.”

They are taking photos each time they go out for a mile to compile a scrapbook of memories for Christopher.

Rob (26), who is a senior high level teaching assistant at Birch Wood Area Special School in Melton, added: “Off the back of something that has been so awful for the family we are trying to achieve a little bit of good.”

Go online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/christophersgoldenmile to sopnsor the Peet family.