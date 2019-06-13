Melton firefighters to relocate to Harby for a day

Melton’s firefighters will be relocating to Harby for a day on Monday.

Crews will be based at Harby Village Hall in a bid to engage with villagers and pass on fire safety advice.

If there are any call-outs on the day they will respond from Harby.

The special pop-up fire station is part of an initiative to focus community safety work outside the town, to support rural communities.

Melton crew manager, Scott Smith, said: “An objective of ours this year is to ensure that the community safety work we carry out is helping people become safer in their own homes, specifically those aged over 65.

“Recent Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service statistics have shown that the most at risk age group within our communities are the over 65s.

“We would like as many over 65s to come down to see us as possible - they can enjoy a free breakfast with the on-duty crew and spend some time with our friendly firefighters.”

The fire service will be in Harby from 9am to 5pm to fully engage with locals.

Crews will also be visiting the village primary school from 2pm to 3pm.

And the remainder of the day, at the village hall, will be devoted to a drop-in event where firefighters will be giving out advice on home fire safety checks, road safety and smoke detectors.

Scott added: “We are looking forward to seeing everyone so I would ask people to please pop down to the village hall if they can.”