Melton dancers prepare for dream show on New York’s Broadway

A group of young dancers are excitedly preparing to give the performance of a lifetime on stage in the heart of New York’s Broadway.

Nearly 40 members of The Starlets School of Performing Arts, which is based at Melton and Thurmaston, will be jetting out to the United States in July.

They are busy fundraising to pay for the trip and the opportunity to perform in one of the world’s renowned centres of musical theatre, where many of the greatest names of stage and screen have starred.

School principal Kerry Daisley told the Melton Times: “To perform on Broadway is the ultimate for any performer, so this will be like a dream come true for us.

“When I started the school in 2008, I never dreamed our dancers would be on a stage like this one.”

Members meet at Brooksby Melton College and at Thurmaston Community Centre.

Students learn singing, dancing and drama, and they have already given performances at big venues like the O2 Arena and the Albert Hall.

They also provide the junior chorus for Melton’s panto.

The Broadway party will be made up of 38 dancers aged from six to 19.

They will perform four different acts using disco music, rock tunes from Queen, music from The Jungle Book and a Marilyn Monroe-themed set, in the Town Hall Theatre, which is off 43rd Street.

The Starlets will perform at a concert, on July 26, alongside other dance groups and schools.

Kerry said: “We had to pass an audition before we were invited to perform and they wanted to see a DVD of us on stage.

“Everyone is very excited and we can’t wait to get out there.”

She added: “Our girls and boys will need different costumes for the four different musical numbers and luckily we have a lady making all of them who has made them for lots of West End shows.

“We have raised £14,000 towards the show because if you are going to Broadway you have to look the part.”

Parents will be paying travel costs for the dancers, but around £2,000 more is needed to help with the cost of putting on the show.

Email Kerry@thestarlets.co.uk or call 07951 078568 if you would like to pledge money to help the school perform on Broadway.