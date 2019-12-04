Melton crib and wreath festivals add to ambience of town’s Christmas events

As part of Melton’s Victorian Christmas Weekend two churches held their own special festivals.

Sage Cross Methodist Church hosted its annual Festival of Cribs and the Catholic Church of St John’s held its second Christmas Wreath Festival.

Pat Thorpe with her Malawi nativity made from banana leaves PHOTO: Tim Williams

The Festival of Cribs saw 200 to 300 guests attend on the Saturday, with around 400 on Sunday.

Organiser Margaret Phillips said: “We were very pleased with the atmosphere created at the event more than anything.

“Lots of visitors came from outside of Melton, which was a bonus.

“We had just about as many cribs as last year on display - just topping the 100 mark.

View through a wreath PHOTO: Tim Williams

“There was a variety from all over the world, sizes and materials.

“People worked very hard this year to make it a success.”

The church raised over £1,250.

More than 600 people visited St John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church for the Christmas Wreath Festival.

Children entries line up in St John the Baptist Church PHOTO: Tim Wiliams

There was a competition for the best homemade wreath with prizes in four different categories.

The winning wreaths were displayed along with nearly 100 other entries using an amazing variety of styles and materials, from Lego to beer bottle tops.

Frances Levett, who helped to organise the festival, said: “We made some improvements on the method of display this year, and we floodlit the building at night to help people see the beautiful architecture.

“The church looked stunning, the wreaths were amazing, and many people remarked on how warm and welcoming it was. We have got some new ideas for next year already.”