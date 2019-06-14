Melton composer to release first studio album for a decade

Popular Melton composer Steven Inwood is preparing to release his first studio album for a decade. Steven, whose stage name is Inny, raised his profile nationally in 2010 with his album, Infant Years, which supported the BBC Children In Need appeal. The new record, simply called Inny, will feature around 11 tracks and is set for a release date in December.

Steven, a former pupil at the former King Edward VII Upper School in the town, began composing music when he was seven. He says he was inspired by the artist Enya and a lot of his early songs came from the emotions he felt from losing his mother to cancer in 1988.

He said: “This is my first album for some time and I am hoping my fans in Melton enjoy it.”

Go online at www.innyrecords.com to find out more about his music, which is available on the likes of iTunes and Spotify, and his upcoming album.