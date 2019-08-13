Melton community champion up for county unsung hero award

A Melton man who champions town causes and who has campaigned to tackle issues such as littering and dog fouling has been shortlisted for a prestigious county honour.

Glynn Cartwright, who is best known for his work with community support group Melton Matters, is one of four nominees for the Smallman and Son Unsung Hero category in the third annual Leicestershire and Rutland Rural Achievement Awards.

It is awarded to someone who has made a significant personal contribution to their community or who has gone that extra mile to help and support others.

Glynn (68) told the Melton Times he was surprised by his nomination: “From my point of view I’m not any sort of unsung hero.

“I’m a member of the public, I love living in Melton and I consider myself as just another member of the community.

“This award is for all the people who have helped with all the various initiatives around the town.”

He helped found Melton Matters to fight the problem of dog fouling around the town and that then extended to organising regular litter picks.

The group has also co-ordnated ‘patch walks’ in different Melton communities, giving residents the chance to flag up personal issues and concerns to police officers and council officials.

Members also contributed to cleaning up large areas of the town, including outside the library and St Mary’s Church before East Midlands In Bloom judges visited recently.

More recently Glynn has been fighting an online campaign to prevent historic vagrant cells on the site of the old St Mary’s Hospital being demolished to make way for new housing and has collected almost 2,000 signatures so far.

He said he has been trying to keep busy since his wife, Hazel, died last year.

Glynn is interested in going in to schools to educate young people about the effects of dog fouling and littering on a community.

“It would work both ways because the child would learn about doing the right thing and they can also tell their parents not to do it as well,” he added.

He was nominated for the award by borough and county councillor Alan Pearson and the citation for his nomination reads: “Glynn is a proud, passionate man who loves his community and inspires people into acting to improve the cleanliness and environment of the town.

“The contribution of Glynn and Melton Matters to Melton Mowbray has been not only positive but instrumental in increasing awareness of the importance of the environment and cleanliness of the town to all residents including children in schools.”

Organised by the charity, the Rural Community Council (RCC), the awards scheme recognises the achievements of people and organisations who work hard to improve their community.

The Friendly Bench at Bottesford - a relaxing facility aimed at tackling social isolation and loneliness for elderly people - has won a nomination for the Charity Bank Best Community Facility Award.

This recognises a project which brings outstanding benefits to a community and ‘encourages broad-ranging use by local people and groups through innovative and creative thinking’.

Among the five nominees for the NFU Mutual Market Harborough Rural Business Award are Thrussington Village Store and The Geese and Fountain pub at Croxton Kerrial.

The Queniborough Gazette is shortlisted for the Foxprint Community Engagement Award, which celebrates excellent approaches to community engagement that raise awareness of rural issues, bring people together or enable people to help influence change in their community.

And one of the candidates for Social Value Engine Rural Service Award, for an outstanding service provided within a rural community, is Syston and District Volunteer Centre.

Winners will be announced at a Leicester presentation dinner on October 10.

Sam Howlett, an RCC Executive Director and co-host of the awards, said, “We are delighted to have shortlisted 25 amazing finalists for our 2019 Rural Achievement Awards who all contribute to and improve rural life across Leicestershire and Rutland.”

Martin Traynor, chair of the RCC’s board of trustees, added: “Congratulations to all of our finalists for their achievements and the positive impact they have on our rural communities.

“Hearing their stories and discovering what they have done to benefit their local community has been a privilege and we all very much look forward to celebrating their success at the Awards Dinner in October.”

Go online at www.ruralcc.org.uk/awards or email awards@ruralcc.org.uk to get tickets for the presentation night.