Melton chocolate heaven event attracts thousands of shoppers with a sweet tooth

Chocaholics were out in force at the weekend’s annual ChocFest in Melton’s Livestock Market.

Now one of the largest chocolate fairs in the UK, the chocolate-themed festival attracted chocolatiers from across the country including from Herefordshire, Blackpool, Essex and beyond. Likewise the public were boosted by coaches coming from Middlesbrough, Manchester, Peterborough and elsewhere.

Helen Buff with some of her handmade chocolates PHOTO: Martin Fagan

Dickinson and Morris from Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe dipped over 1,000 mini Melton pork pies in chocolate which were snapped up and sold out before the end of the festival on Sunday.

Some of the other more unusual offers on sale were chocolate scotch eggs, chocolate wine, chocolate pizza and chocolate beer.

A record number of children came to the event with additional space needed for the workshops where they learnt to make their own chocolate bars and Belgian chocolates.

Organiser Matthew O’Callaghan, of the Melton Mowbray Food Partnership, said: “We were really concerned about the weather at the start of the week with sadly some exhibitors cancelling in advance rather than risk being stuck in floods.

Matthew Vernon from Leicestershire and Rutland Chock Shop PHOTO: Tim Williams

“They needn’t have worried, unlike many other events elsewhere in the country, we went ahead and those that came made great sales and did well. We also had a very good turnout from the public to support them.

“We have already started organising for our next big public event - The Artisan Cheese Fair in the first weekend of May 2020 which is the largest in the UK and we believe will be the largest we will have ever organised - we are expecting at least 75 artisan cheese makers, 300 cheeses and around 10,000 visitors.”

Go to www.artisancheesefair.co.uk for more details.

Sharon Reynolds and Teresa Wood with the ever popular Dickinson and Morris chocolate dipped pork pies PHOTO: Supplied

Anni Laffitte tucks into her chocolate kebab PHOTO: Tim Williams

Hidden Bakery's Liam Mousley and one of his chocolate scotch eggs PHOTO: Tim Williams