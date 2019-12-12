Melton Brownie pack saved from closure at the 11th hour

A pack of Brownies are relieved that their group has been saved from closure after a new meeting venue was found at the 11th hour.

The girls in the 4th Melton Brownies faced a bleak Christmas when told they would not be able to meet anymore due to the town’s Samworth Centre no longer being available.

But the group was then ecstatic to hear that they would instead be able to meet at the United Reformed Church in Chapel street.

Assistant Brownie Guider, Jane White, said: “Our Brownie pack was facing closure after we were told with only two weeks notice that the meeting room at the Samworth Centre was no longer available to us and unfortunately there was no suitable alternative.

“After a frantic search for another venue, and with only a few days left before the pack would have to close, the United Reformed Church has saved the day by offering a room for our Brownies to meet in.”

The pack meets on Mondays every week from 6.30pm to 8pm and has a bright future ahead now with a waiting list of girls ready to join.

Members celebrated Christmas by having a pyjama party and at the next meeting the following week visited Melton Carnegie Museum for a Victorian-themed evening with various activities, including making Victorian decorations for the museum’s Christmas tree.

Telephone 01664 563313 or visit www.go.girlguiding.org.uk if you would like your daughter to go on the waiting list for the 4th Melton Brownies.