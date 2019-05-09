Melton borough marathon runners gave it their all in London

Mind over matter was the attitude our Melton borough runners adopted as they spurred themselves on to the finish line of this year’s London Marathon.

That was most certainly the case for Melton fundraiser Sophie Billington as she injured her knee about half way round the course.

Gemma King has raised �2,900.26 for Dove Cottage PHOTO: Supplied

Despite being in great discomfort, she completed in a time of four hours and 44 minutes, raising £1,400 for Stroke Association.

Sophie’s dad James is extremely proud of her. He said: “Sophie didn’t stop once. What a trouper!”

Sophie’s fundraising page is - https://bit.ly/2W2VF0I

Harby runner Gemma King ran the London Marathon having done the Paris Marathon last year.

Jonathan Plowman has raised �1,950 Lupus UK PHOTO: Supplied

She said: “It was very different in some ways, both have wonderful sights to take in. Paris was great for my first marathon but I think London for the support, sights and crowds would be hard to beat.

“I would recommend it so much to walkers or runners.

“I was very emotional, so for me seeing my family and friends at various points on the course really kept me running.”

Gemma has raised a grand total of £2,900.26 for her chosen charity, Dove Cottage Day Hospice in Stathern. She recorded a course time of four hours 37 minutes.

Marie Kennedy raised over �2,600 for LOROS PHOTO: Supplied

To donate, visit https://bit.ly/2W5MoVO

Jonathan Plowman achieved his goal of running the London Marathon before turning 50.

The 48-year-old from Melton stopped the clock in a time of four hours and 53 minutes ,running for Lupus UK.

He said: “My wife was diagnosed with Lupus in 2006, and since then we have always supported the charity.”

Jonathan has already put his name forward for the ballot next year and is determined to better his time.

More details about his reason to run for Lupus UK can be found on his JustGiving - https://bit.ly/2J8iRIi

Via his fundraising page Jonathan has raised over £1,500, but with offline donations this is more in the region of £1,950.

“The atmosphere was amazing” was how Melton mum Marie Kennedy described her first London Marathon experience.

“So much support lined the streets more or less the whole way,” said Marie.

“There was pipe bands, drummers, singers, people playing music, lots of children giving high fives and people calling your name.

“When things got tough I just thought of all the people who have given me sponsorship money.

“I want to thank all my friends and family for all the support throughout my training and thanks to my daughter, mum and partner for coming to London with me. They were a fantastic cheer squad.”

Marie finished the race in four hours 59 minutes running in aid of LOROS. She reckons she has raised over £2,600 for the charity.

To sponsor her log on to https://bit.ly/2KlRjAB