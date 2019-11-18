Melton borough does Pudsey proud for Children in Need

Schools and nurseries across the Melton borough donned Pudsey ears and outfits as they raised vital funds for Children in Need 2019.

The annual BBC appeal raised a huge £47.9m this year, which will go towards helping to change the lives of children and young people across the UK.

Thrussington Primary School PHOTO: Supplied

Thanks to those of you who shared your pictures - here’s a sneaky peak at what you got up. There will be another round up next week so don’t panic if you haven’t feature.

Children at Thrussington Primary School attended wearing a Pudsey patch (eye patch/bandanna like Pudsey). They also took part in the Children in Need big morning move and had a cake sale at the end of the day. The school raised £226.83.

At Great Dalby Primary School, pupils dressed in something spotty, held a cake sale, had their faces painted and decorated rocks to make a giant Pudsey Bear. The school raised £285.50.

Tiny tots at Little Robins Pre-school showed their support for The One Show’s Rickshaw Challenge as it rode into Melton on Wednesday, November 13, by doing their own version. They matched the Rickshaw’s 400 miles by riding 400 laps over a week around an indoor track on various ride on vehicles such as balance bikes, scooters and four-wheeled cars. A total of 1,298 laps were completed by the children truly smashing their target. As of Friday, the pre-school had received £281 in sponsorships.