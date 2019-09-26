Melton Baptists welcome new minister at induction service

Have your say

More than 150 people gathered when Melton Mowbray Baptist Church welcomed their new minister, the Rev Sam Dunn, at his induction service.

Invited guests included the Mayor of Melton, Councillor Malise Graham, East Midlands regional Baptist ministers and representatives from local churches.

Friends and members of the Dunn family were also there with members of Ashby-de-la-Zouch Baptist Church, where Rev Dunn recently completed his training.

The service was led by Rev Mike Fegredo and members of the church and the minister of Ashby-de-la-Zouch Baptist Church, Rev Graham Heath, spoke highly of the contribution Rev Dunn had made during his training placement there.

Before training for the ministry himself, Rev Dunn worked as an actor in regional and London theatre, where he graced many stages as a pantomime dame.

After meeting his wife Rose, he left acting and took up the post of head of performing arts at the Fulbridge Academy, Peterborough.

He spent three years as assistant minister and minister in training at Ashby-de-la-Zouch Baptist Church and, having finished his ministerial formation at Regent’s Park College, Oxford, he was ordained in Ashby this summer.

His family, including daughters Elsie (4) and Sophie (2). moved into the Baptist Church manse in July.