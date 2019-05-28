Melton band Marvel having a party to launch their new EP

Marvel are celebrating the release of their first studio-recorded material in nearly 20 years with a live show in Leicester.

The five-piece band from Melton is releasing Hear The Sun Move, a four-song EP, with a launch gig at The Shed on Saturday, June 15.

The EP features four original tracks: Rain Or Shine, What’s On Your Mind?, Gotta Get and Mermaids and is available for download across all digital platforms, including Spotify and iTunes from June 14. Physical releases will also be available to purchase on the day or via the bands online shop.

Marvel returned to action with a near sell-out gig at the Market Tavern in Melton in 2017 and have been busy behind the scenes recording and mixing the new EP.

The band are fronted by former Holloways singer David ‘Alfie’ Jackson. He said: “I can’t tell you how proud we are of Hear The Sun Move. We have always wanted to record something that does us justice since we reformed and I think we have done that.”

“We are going to launch it with a great party at The Shed in Leicester and we would love it if you could join us. There are only 200 tickets available and they are shifting fast so it should be a great night.”

Marvel’s music is heavily influenced by the guitar-driven melodies of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and the 90’s britpop scene and pride themselves on catchy self-penned songs with soaring three-part harmonies.

They are made up of Melton natives David Jackson, Jim Warner, Matt Cullingworth, Ben Rainforth and Lloyd Young.

Tickets are £7 and available from the band’s website marvelband20.com

Follow Marvel on social media: facebook.com/marvelband20 or @marvelband20 on Twitter and Instagram.