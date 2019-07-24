Melton and District Model Club’s show reaching new heights

Melton and District Model Club is again having its annual show at Asfordby Amateurs’ Asfordby Acres ground on Saturday and Sunday, with doors open at 10am both days.

The theme for the 2019 event is a celebration of D-Day with a range of activities including model aircraft parachute drops, D-Day Diorama and culminating both days with a flypast of a full size RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s Dakota.

As usual the club will be covering a wide range of modelling activities including a full day of flying displays of radio control aircraft, drones and helicopters. There will also be plenty of opportunities to try your hand at slot car racing on a number of the club’s portable tracks, whilst youngsters will also have the chance to build models on the ever popular Meccano display tables.

Static models of RC Boats war gaming will feature together with model engineering and the opportunity to ride a model steam train. Model railway enthusiasts are also catered for with a number of working model layouts in different scales.

The working display of 1/24 scale radio control trucks will feature strongly, and new for 2019 the club has minic motorway layouts and dinosaurs.

This year is also the radio control aircraft experience with visitors able to book a short session piloting a real RC aircraft after completing initial training on the club’s model aircraft flight simulator. No need to worry about losing control as all sessions will be accompanied by an experienced pilot using a dual control system.

The show is being held in support of Dove Cottage, a local charity providing high quality palliative day care to people living in north east Leicestershire, Rutland and south east Nottinghamshire. And, best of all remember, the event has free admission.

Further information is available at http://mdmc.bmfa.org/