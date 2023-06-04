Police are appealing for witnesses

Detectives are trying to trace two key witnesses in connection with the incident, which happened in Redmile on Friday afternoon.

Three men aged in their 20s, who were travelling in a blue Toyota Yaris were taken to hospital, including a passenger in a life-threatening condition.

The injuries sustained by the other two men, following the collision with a grey Toyota Hilux at the junction of Belvoir Road and Long Lane at 1.20pm, not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A 22-year-old man, from Surrey, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

The driver of the Hilux was not injured during the collision.

Det Sgt Lisa Wood, from Leicestershire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “I know that a couple – a man and a woman – stopped at the scene to help. The woman stated she was a military medic.

“However, they left prior to police arriving. I’m particularly keen to speak to them as they may have key information or footage that could help my investigation.

“I’m also appealing for anyone else who was in the area at the time the collision occurred to come forward. If you saw what happened, have footage or saw either vehicle prior to the collision occurring, then please get in touch.”

You can pass on information by going online and clicking HERE and quoting the incident reference 23*336963.