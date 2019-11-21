Long Clawson conkers championship popular again with villagers

Another smashing year was had by all competitors and spectators at the Vale of Belvoir Conker Championship on Sunday.

The infamous Long Clawson event was cancelled in October due to a lack of volunteers, but at the last minute a new group of organisers came forward to reschedule it and let battle commence.

Fierce conker action keeps the crowd gripped PHOTO: Tim Williams

One of them, Amy Willett, said: “Conker day has been a tradition in Long Clawson for 36 years now but this year was set to be the end of it.

“The previous volunteers had run the day for many, many years and decided their time had come to an end.

“Luckily a group of us villagers who attend every year did not want to see it go.

“In the space of four weeks a group of 12 people got together and managed to pull it off and raise well over £500 for the primary school and village hall.

Amy Goddard looks pleased with her second round victory PHOTO: Tim Williams

“Having to move the event back a month meant the weather was awful, but it did not stop the contestants signing up.”

The adult crowned king conker was George Thomas, and runner-up was Andrew Martin. The junior winner was Charlie Clarkson, and runner-up was Caitlyn McCahan.

Raffle prizes were donated from the village store and hair dressers, Long Clawson Dairy, Melton Hardware Ltd, Travis Perkins, Willett Homes, Catchpole and many more.

The conker crew consisted of Amy, Lloyd, Lola and Amber Willett, Pat and Dennis Kingshott, Anesta and Kenny Haywood, Chris and Jo Towle, George Thomas and Oliver Thompson. Special help came from Mark Goddard and Prince Conker himself Robin Bailey.

The junior final in full swing PHOTO: Tim Williams

Next year will be back to the original date in October and some slight changes will be made to improve certain things and keep the tradition going for many more years to come.

Runner-up Andrew Martin shows his style on the way to the final PHOTO: Tim Williams

Mike Roberts swinging in the rain PHOTO: Tim Williams