Hundreds of Scouts parade through Melton to celebrate St George

Crowds cheered as hundreds of Scouts, Beavers and Cubs paraded through Melton on Sunday for the traditional St George’s day parade.

With the town playing host once again to the CiCLE Classic cycling race on the same day there was quite a buzz in the town centre.

Melton Toy Soldiers provided the musical accompaniment for the parade, which started out from Thorpe End before making its way along Sherrard Street in a colourful spectacle.

Members of both the 4th and 36th Melton Scouts were joined by groups based at Long Clawson, Waltham, Old Dalby and Thorpe Satchville.

Ian Cliffe, district commissioner for Melton Scouts, said: “We had another good turnout of 300 on the parade this year.

“They all enjoy this day because they get the chance to march through the town and carry the flag for their groups.

“There were quite a few people watching in town and it was a good atmosphere once again.”

The party headed on towards St Mary’s Church for the traditional service, which was taken by Melton team parish rector, the Rev Kevin Ashby.

The youngsters sat and listened to the service and sang hymns appropriate to the day before presentations were made to achievers.

A special round of applause was given to five people who received the ‘bars to the award for merit’, for their exemplary service to scouting in the district.

Recipients were Mike and Sonia Gant, Allison Green, Paul Cooper and Tina Culley and they were given them by Clive Sparling, assistant chief commissioner for Leicestershire Scouts.

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Pru Chandler, was also in attendance to present a number of chief scout awards to members.

She gave out nine bronze awards to Beavers, 22 silvers to cubs plus three gold and two platinum awards to Scouts.

This was the eighth St George’s Day parade organised by Mr Cliffe during his stint as district commissioner for Melton.

Mr Cliffe, who has been involved in Scouting for 30 years in Melton, added: “We are always looking for leaders and volunteers to help us and anyone interesred is welcome to make contact to find out more about us.”

Go online at www.porkpiescouts.org.uk to contact the Melton Scouts, who will be sending four Scouts and three leaders to the World Scout Jamboree, which this year is in West Virginia, USA, in the summer.

