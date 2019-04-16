Hundreds of bikers thrill Melton schoolchildren with Easter treat

Pupils were thrilled when hundreds of bikers roared into their Melton school car park on Sunday to make a special delivery of Easter eggs to them.

The spectacular sight was witnessed at Birch Wood Area Special School on Sunday afternoon by teachers and a group of 60 parents and their children.

The annual motorcycle Easter egg run visits Melton's Birch Wood Area Special School for the first time EMN-190416-103732001

It was organised by members of the Nottingham Triumph Owners Motorcycle Club, who choose different beneficiaries every year for the annual effort.

They brought chocolate eggs to give to pupils who were there on the day and the others who weren’t able to attend.

The motorcyclists also made a collective donation of around £200 to the school.

The school’s business manager, Renee Downing, said: “There were 300 bikers and trike-riders there and the children absolutely loved it.

“It was very noisy and you could certainly hear them when they were coming down the road to the school.

“We made them sausage and bacon rolls and it was lovely that they chose us this year.”