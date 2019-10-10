How to sign up to the Dove Cottage Santa Fun Run

A Vale of Belvoir based charity is hoping people will get in the festive spirit early by signing up for an annual Santa Fun Run.

Dove Cottage Day Hospice’s annual winter fundraiser has taken place on the first Sunday in December in the picturesque grounds of Belvoir Castle every year for the past four years, and the charity wants this year’s to be the biggest yet.

Choose between 3k, 5k or 10k, and run, walk, skip or jump to raise funds for the hospice. All are welcome to take part, including dogs, and routes are buggy and wheelchair friendly.

Chris Gatfield, manager of Dove Cottage Day Hospice at Stathern, said: “We are very excited to be hosting our fifth annual Santa Fun Run at Belvoir Castle.

“It’s a vital event in our fundraising calendar, raising money for guests who come to the hospice for nursing and wellbeing care.

“Come along and have a fun family day out.”

The action gets underway on Sunday, December 1, from 11am, at Belvoir Cricket Ground, Knipton, and an Early Bird registration offer is now available to entrants.

On the day there will also be a snow blizzard, best-dressed dog competition and birds of prey as part of the entertainment. Refreshments will also be available.

Early Bird offer (ends October 31)

- £12 adults and children 13 and over

- £5 for children 12 and under

- family offer - two adults and two children over four £30

- free for children under three (no Santa suit available).

Registration from November 1

- £15 adults and children 13 and over

- £7 for children 12 and under

- family offer - two adults and two children over four £40

- free for children under three (no Santa suit available).

Registration includes a medal and Santa suit. A number, sponsor form and route map will be given out.

To register, visit www.dovecottage.org, email amanda@dovecottage.org or call Amanda on 01949 860303 for more information.