Host your own Melton coffee morning for Macmillan campaign

It’s that time of the year when friends, family and workmates organise coffee mornings to raise much needed funds to support the vital work of Macmillan Cancer Support.

During September and October there will be many such events going on in the Melton borough, contributing to the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, which is on Friday, September 27.

Last year shops and businesses across the town hosted coffee mornings as the public helped raise more than £26m nationally for the charity, which provides medical, emotional, practical and financial support to people living with cancer.

It is hoped even more people will get involved this year.

Let us know if you are holding a coffee morning of your own so we can add it to the list to advertise in future editions.

To sign up to hold a coffee morning and receive a free coffee kit, visit coffee.macmillan.org.uk

The first-ever coffee morning for the charity happened in 1990.

Since then, the coffee mornings have raised more than £200m for Macmillan.