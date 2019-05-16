Hope Against Cancer pays tribute to Scalford fundraiser

A cancer research charity has paid tribute to a tireless Scalford fundraiser for her hard work in raising funds and awareness.

Anna Stasinska, who owns the Old Brickyard Tea Garden, has been a supporter of Hope Against Cancer for the last three years, raising £3,000 by hosting popular event such as the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party and vintage car and bike meets.

Vicki Standing, community fundraiser for Hope Against Cancer, said: “It will be the eight-year anniversary of the tea room in October.

“Anna has raised money for many national charities in that time, however, she wanted to raise money and awareness for a local charity, and we were suggested by a friend in 2016.

“Anna’s tea room is friendly and welcoming and her dog (Noodle) is always on hand to greet customers. The money we receive from Anna’s events is so gratefully received and helps us continue with cancer research.”

Visit www.oldbrickyardteagarden.co.uk for details about future fundraisers.