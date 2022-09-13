Her Majesty was one of 18 monarchs who have Melton
The late Queen Elizabeth II was, remarkably, one of 18 British monarchs who have visited Melton Mowbray over the last 850 years.
By Nick Rennie
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 5:25 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 5:26 pm
Her Majesty is one of only two Queens to visit the town, however, the other being Victoria during her reign in the 19th century.
Melton has welcomed 16 Kings in that time, the first being Richard I, the Lionheart, in 1194, and last being George VI, whose death in February 1952 led to the accession of Elizabeth II.