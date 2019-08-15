Head to Melton Wetherspoon pub The Kettleby Cross for gin festival lasting 17 days

Gin lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy a selection of gins from the UK and overseas during a 17-day festival at The Kettleby Cross.

The pub in Wilton Road, Melton, will be serving gins from Sweden, USA and Moldova as well as gins produced in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The festival will run from Friday, August 16 (tomorrow) to Sunday, September 1, inclusive.

There will be flavoured gins, classic gins, gin liqueurs as well as a distilled non-alcoholic gin.

The flavours include pineapple and mango, cucumber, peach and hibiscus, rhubarb and rosehip and lemon and jasmine.

Among the UK gins are: The Lakes Rhubarb and Rosehip Gin Liqueur, Jawbox Pineapple and Ginger Gin Liqueur, Zymurgorium FlaGingo Pink Gin and Sipsmith Gin Strawberries and Cream.

The overseas gins are: Aviation Gin (USA), Tower Bridge London Dry Gin (Moldova) and Ceders Crisp (Sweden).

The pub will offer a range of mixers for customers to drink with their gins, including ginger, lemonade and two flavoured tonics, Valencian orange as well as elderflower.

The Kettleby Cross manager, Zoe MacCallum, said: “We have sourced an excellent range of gins which have not previously been available in the pub.

“We are confident that our customers will enjoy trying the different gins, which each have their own unique appeal.”

The gins will range in price from £2.75 to £3.25 (single measure) and include a free mixer.

Tasting notes on all the gins will be available in the pub.

In addition, the pub will also offer its regular range of gins.