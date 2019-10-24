Get set for a spooky night out in Melton

Watch out for wizards, vampires, ghosts and spooks in the heart of Melton when the blue touch paper is lit at the Town Estate’s annual Halloween, Bonfire and Firework Night celebrations.

This year’s event, being held next Thursday (October 31) in the Play Close, will be a meeting place for an array of ghoulish characters, all aiming for the title of best dressed spook in the popular fancy dress competition.

First, second and third placed Halloween horrors all receive prizes, with judging at 7pm, just before the fireworks begin.

The scary characters will add to the wonderful atmosphere which will be the setting for a spectacular bonfire, lit at 6.30pm, and brilliant firework display. Traditional amusements will also be available to ensure even more fun.

Entry is £5 per adult, with all accompanied children under 16 free, from 6pm.

You would be “batty” to miss such a wonderful night out!