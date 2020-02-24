Former Melton theatre student lives her dream performing on Caribbean cruises

A former Brooksby Melton College student is living her dream starring in a production of Grease on a cruise ship sailing around the Caribbean.

Cara Dudgeon’s stage career began with Melton Operatic Society when she was a young girl and since then she has appeared in top-rated musicals, sung to accompany stars of Strictly Come Dancing and also appeared in television shows including This Is England.

Former Brooksby Melton College musical theatre student Cara Dudgeon pictured as Sandy in Grease, which she is performing on cruise ships in the Caribbean EMN-200221-180518001

She has been entertaining passengers on Royal International Caribbean cruises since last summer after winning the iconic part of Sandy in Grease.

And while on board, Cara recently got engaged when her boyfriend, Jimmy Chadwick, romantically proposed to her on the deck of the ship.

She told the Melton Times: “The casting process for the show was intense, and consisted of a week’s worth of auditions, singing, dancing, acting specific scenes, singing again.

“I cried with happiness when my agent called to say I’d got the role.

Former Brooksby Melton College musical theatre student Cara Dudgeon pictured as Sandy in Grease, which she is performing on cruise ships in the Caribbean EMN-200221-180507001

“I played Sandy at school when I was about 13-years-old, so it was funny to receive the script and find I actually remembered quite a lot of the lines.

“We perform Grease twice per cruise and we are recognised by guests onboard and almost treated like celebrities, with people asking for photos and autographs.”

Cara got the bug for performing at the age of six after enjoying the thrill of being in the musical Carousel with Melton Operatic Society with her mum, who was a regular performer.

She regularly stayed with her grandmother, June Anderson - daughter-in-law of a former King Edward VII School head teacher - who had a piano in her house and encouraged her to sing along with her.

The moment Cara Dudgeon was proposed to by boyfriend Jimmy Chadwick on board her cruise ship EMN-200224-121426001

“Nana was also front of house manager at Melton Theatre and she regularly took me to see whatever was on at the time, as did my parents,” recalled Cara.

“My parents were always playing music at home, my mum was often in these operatic society productions and dad would take us along to see them.

“I was very lucky to be exposed to this world from childhood, and looking back there was never anything else I was going to do with my life.”

She attended The Television Workshop, in Nottingham, and while there she had large speaking roles in popular CITV programmes, My Parents Are Aliens, and, Bernard’s Watch, as well as appearing in the acclaimed drama, This Is England.

Cara Dudgeon and fiancee Jimmy Chadwick EMN-200224-121415001

Cara left school at 16 to take a two-year National Diploma in Musical Theatre at Brooksby Melton College.

She said: “My tutors there were brilliant.

“I have such fond memories of BMC – I made friends for life, we did some fantastic productions, including Footloose and Fame, and the talent within my peers was inspiring.

“Numerous ex-students from my time there are enjoying amazing careers in the arts now.”

Cara won a place at The London School of Musical Theatre and after graduating at 19, she signed with a London agent.

She’s performed as principal girl in a number of pantomimes across the UK and in 2017 toured 64 theatres alongside dancers Ian Waite and Natalie Lowe, from BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, as their on-stage vocalist.

She will be in the cruise shows until August, sailing in and out of Fort Lauderdale, in Florida, to exotic locations such as Jamaica, Mexico, Haiti, The Virgin Islands and the Cayman Islands.

Cara added: “My family, friends and fiancée come to visit me when they can.

“We Facetime regularly so I haven’t really suffered home sickness, except for around Christmas time as it was my first Christmas away from home.

“However, my boyfriend also proposed to me on the helipad at the front of the ship – so that was a great distraction.”

You can follow Cara’s experiences on Twitter and Instagram via @caradudgeon or go to www.caradudgeon.com to find out more about her career.