Five generations of a Melton family enjoy rare gathering

As families prepare to gather for the festive season there was a very special occasion for one Melton family when five generations got together in the town.

They were all female and ranged from a 98-year-old to a little girl aged eight as they swapped family stories and updated eachother on their news at the gathering in Dorothy Avenue.

One of the family members, Lorraine Higgins (58), said: “It was lovely to have everyone together. It doesn’t happen often but we had a great time.”

Oldest there was Lorraine’s grandmother, Kathleen May Devereux, who was born in 1921, and whose late husband, George, known by everyone as ‘Harry’, worked for REME and was General Montgomery’s mechanical engineer during the Second World War.

George was born in Melton at 50 Salisbury Avenue and they both lived there after they married in 1941.

Their eldest daughter, Linda Padmore-Cotton (76) - mother of of Lorraine - was also at the gathering.

Also present were Lorraine’s daughters, Lisa-Marie (32) and Kathryn (29), who both live at Asfordby Hill, and their daughters, Layla Rose (8) and Keira Lorraine (9), respectively.

Lorraine, who now lives in Derby, said her grandmother had vivid memories of the war, when she worked at Grantham in a munitions factory while George was away serving in the war in North Africa, Italy and Austria.

Linda was born in 1943 while her father was still at war and he returned when she was five-years-old, when the family moved to Stirling Road in Melton.