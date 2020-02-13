Fighting fit Asfordby man walking Hadrian’s Wall

An active retired policeman is walking the Hadrian’s Wall Path in the summer for charity.

Martin Taylor-Beeby, from Asfordby, is trekking 84 miles from Bowness-on-Solway to Wallsend to raise money and awareness for Cancer Research UK and Alzheimer’s UK.

Martin will travel across fine countryside with spectacular views. He hopes to finish his journey in just five days from July 20.

The 48-year-old avid walker said: “Of the four nights I will spending along the route (day five I arrive in Newcastle), three of those nights I will be camping in a one man tent with supplies in my rucksack.

“Although I’m doing the actual walk alone, my husband and 15-year-old son will be in the area staying at various hotels along the way.

“To prepare, I have walked the Jubilee Way just before Christmas, 22 miles from Burrough on the Hill to Belvoir Castle. I’ll do this again in March. I have also signed up for two half marathons and four 10k runs between now and July.”

To sponsor Martin visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/MartinTaylorBeeby50, and visit @MartinsHadrians WallWalk on Facebook for more details.