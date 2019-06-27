Entries invited for fun dog show at Melton’s Paint The Town Red event

Dog owners are invited to enter their pets in a show at Sunday’s Paint The Town Red event in Melton.

This will be the third year it has been held and there will once again be a full programme of family entertainment, between 10am and 4pm, in the town centre.

One of the highlights is the Fun Dog Show, where entrants can register from 11am on Nottingham Street.

It costs £1 to enter a dog for each class.

Categories are: Puppy (up to one year); Veteran (seven years and over); Prettiest Bitch; Handsomest Dog; Waggiest Tail; Best Junior Handler (up to 16 years); Best Rescue; Best Cross Breed; Best Pedigree; Best Six Legs; Best Biscuit Catcher.

Owners of the classic cars are welcome to show off their beloved vehicles at the event but they must arrive no later than 9am.

Classic cars should enter Nottingham Street via the King’s Head pub end and follow the directions of stewards.

Samworth Brothers and Melton BID have sponsored Paint The Town Red, which will feature plenty for young people to do, including a climbing wall and vintage toys.

There will also be birds of prey demonstrations, heritage crafters, rare breed sheep and local food and drink producers will be selling from stalls.

The live entertainment will see talented students from Performing Stars Academy and Asfordby Primary School strutting their stuff on stage.