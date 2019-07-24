Dogs Trust Loughborough’s annual fun day returning to Wymeswold-based farm

It’s the biggest fundraiser in the doggie calendar for Dogs Trust Loughborough, and the charity is hoping that thousands of dog lovers join in the fun once more at its annual fun day on Sunday.

The event will take place at Turnpost Farm in Wymeswold from 10.30am-4pm and will include fun and games for all the family, including the ever-popular fun dog show which includes classes such as best biscuit catcher, best tail wagger and have-a-go agility.

But, for those who don’t have a canine companion with them on the day, there’s still lots to enjoy - a craft fair, charity stalls, raffles, tombolas, a children’s area including lots of fun rides and refreshments.

Hannah Graham, supporter relations officer at Dogs Trust Loughborough and organiser of the event, said: “The day attracts thousands of visitors every year and last year we raised over £13,000 despite a torrential downpour in the middle of a heatwave!

“It’s a great day out for dog owners, but also dog lovers who don’t have a four-legged friend, as there is still so much to do.

“We usually have over 1,000 dogs taking part in the fun competitions and it would be great if even more joined in this year. When it comes to dogs having a great day out with their families, to help dogs less fortunate than them who haven’t got a family of their own, it’s definitely a case of the more the merrier.”

The rescue centre looks after around 80 dogs of all shapes, sizes and ages at any one time, and every penny raised at the fun day goes towards making sure the dogs have everything they need until they find their special someone and head off home with their new family.

Entry is £2 and all funds go towards caring for the dogs.