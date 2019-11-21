Dogs Trust Loughborough putting on festive fair for families

Staff at Dogs Trust Loughborough are preparing for the arrival of Santa Paws at its Christmas fair this weekend and are encouraging local people to attend.

Taking place at the Wymeswold-based rehoming centre on Saturday and Sunday, festive fun is planned for both two and four-legged friends.

Highlights will include canine companions being able to have their picture taken with Santa Paws and gift and craft stalls offering perfect Christmas presents and stocking fillers for everyone. There will also be a raffle, tombola, festive refreshments, children’s activities, a cake stall, charity stands, Dogs Trust Christmas cards and merchandise and games.

Ella Tonge, supporter relations officer at Dogs Trust Loughborough, said: “It is always a great weekend and gets everyone in the festive mood!

“We love seeing ex-Dogs Trust residents and it’s great that they and their owners, as well as dog lovers from far and wide, help us raise funds for the dogs still in our care.

“A dog is for life, not just for Christmas, but sometimes dogs find themselves having to leave their families and homes behind and we take care of them until they find a new loving home. Events like the Christmas fair help us make sure that we can give them a great Christmas and care for them all year round.”

This exciting event runs between 11am and 3.30pm on both days.