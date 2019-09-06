Do you know an inspirational teacher in Melton who deserves £500?

The UK’s leading student insurance provider is searching for Melton’s most inspirational teacher, with £500 up for grabs for one lucky candidate.

Insurance company, Endsleigh Insurance Services, has announced the hunt for legendary leaders after revealing 45 percent of Brits believe if it was not for a particular secondary school teacher, their life would not be what it is today.

The key traits that make a great mentor and educator were also revealed, with listening (58 percent), patience (56 percent) and not giving up on anyone no matter how they behave (52 percent) topping the list.

The insurance company is asking residents in Melton to nominate a teacher they owe their success to via the Endsleigh website, explaining in 100 words or less why they deserve to be treated.

As well as receiving £500, the lucky winner will also receive a year’s worth of free travel insurance, whilst those who nominate will get a 10 per cent discount on Endsleigh’s gadget insurance.

Jeff Brinley, CEO at Endsleigh, said: “Teachers play a pivotal role in the development of young people across the nation, so it’s re-assuring to hear how many people recognise the value in the amazing work they do, and owe their success to an inspirational mentor.

“From really listening to their students, to never giving up on anyone, there are some key traits that make teachers stand out from the crowd, and create lasting impressions on their students – many of whom go on to use the skills they were taught in their later lives and careers.

“We know teaching is an incredibly important (and often difficult) job, which is why we want to celebrate the profession and reward one special, hard-working teacher in Melton. If you know a teacher who always goes above and beyond and want to show them how much you appreciate them, then we want to hear from you!”

To nominate an inspirational teacher, visit www2.endsleigh.co.uk/business/education/forms/teacher-competition-form/ before September 11 explaining in 100 words or less why they deserve to take the crown as the UK’s most inspirational teacher.