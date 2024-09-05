Claire Lomas

The funeral of Claire Lomas will take place at Melton Mowbray’s St Mary’s Church early next month.

The service will be at 3pm on Wednesday October 2.

Claire, who lived at Eye Kettleby with husband Dan and their two daughters, died on August 22 following an accident in Jordan, in the middle east.

The church is expected to be packed for the service with so many people grieving a special woman.

Claire raised nearly £1million for research into spinal injuries after a horse riding accident in 2007 left her paralysed from the chest down.

She made headlines around the world in 2012 after walking the London Marathon course in 17 days wearing a robotic suit.

Many other fundraising challenges followed and Claire had built a new career as a motivational speaker.

There will be no book of condolence at the funeral but the family are instead asking people to write letters to her daughters, Maisie and Chloe, to explain their memories of Claire and what she meant to them.

Please address your letters to the girls at Eye Kettleby Lakes , Eye Kettleby , Melton Mowbray LE14 2TN.

Mourners are reminded that car parks close to the church require cash and cards cannot be used in them.

Claire’s family are determined to continue to raise money in her name and an online fundraising page is being set up for this, with all proceeds going to the Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation. Details to follow.

Donation boxes will also be available in church or money can be sent to the cause via to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors, Wilton Road , Melton Mowbray LE13 0UJ.