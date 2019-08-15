Community rallies to do spirited Hamilton Fun Run in Melton

The weather almost blighted the sixth running of the annual Hamilton Fun Run in Melton on Sunday, but not quite!

The 101 starters ran, jogged and walked the course unphased, determined to enjoy themselves whilst the outdoor attractions, part of the family fun day afterwards, were moved inside.

Runners leave Hamilton Tennis Club car park PHOTO: Tim Williams

The 3.4 mile race, not necessarily competitive, was won by Rob Dowse. It aimed to raise money for Dove Cottage Day Hospice in Stathern.

Organiser Patrick Wainwright said: “We collected over £2,000 with more money still coming in.

“Dove sent staff along who organised hook-a-duck and other stalls.

“A big thank you to all helpers, Helen at the tennis club, all the local business that sponsored us or donated raffle prizes.

Walkers and dogs set off PHOTO: Tim Williams

“Special thanks also to the Thunders pool team who, as competition winners, elected to take cash instead of trophies so they could donate to the cause.”

There were some eye-catching costumes again with people dressed as Batman and Robin, Stig, Alien Abduction and Captain America.