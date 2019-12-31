Clare Lomas to make London Marathon return

Eight years after she made headlines around the world after completing the London Marathon course in a robotic suit, Clare Lomas is returning to the race in April.

But this time Clare, who was paralysed from the waist down in a horse riding accident, will take part in a wheelchair.

The 39-year-old, from Eye Kettleby, has raised more than £664,000 for research into paralysis with a series of gruelling challenges and other fundraisers.

She has also learned to ride a motorcycle on racetracks and plans to complete the marathon dressed in her helmet and racing leathers, with all proceeds going to the Whizz-Kidz charity, which provides mobility equipment for disabled children.

Announcing her plans to do the London Marathon again, on Sunday, April 26, Clare said: “It’s eight years since I did it in a robotic suit, which took 17 days, so hopefully it will be a bit quicker this time.

“I have a lot of work to do before then because I’m not very good, but hopefully I will keep going.”