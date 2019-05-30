Catholics gather for final service at Melton church

Have your say

Nearly 200 people gathered at a Melton Catholic church on Saturday to mark its closure as a place of worship.

A service of thanksgiving was held at St Peter’s, on Welby Lane, to look back on the 57 years of celebrations there since the laying of the foundation stone in 1962.

The event which marked the final service at St Peter's Catholic Church in Melton EMN-190530-120520001

Catholics in Melton have decided to consolidate their services at St John’s Church in Thorpe End and the St Francis Convent School and Chapel on Dalby Road.

Bishop Patrick McKinney, of Nottingham, attended Saturday’s events at St Peter’s and described it as ‘a bitter sweet occasion’.

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Malise Graham, and Deputy Mayor, Peter Faulkner also attended the event.

Father Martin Hardy said: “We are grateful for many good and joyful occasions – since opening there have been 1,557 baptisms and 288 marriages.

The event which marked the final service at St Peter's Catholic Church in Melton EMN-190530-120510001

“It is though with sadness that we recognise that the church has come to the end of its life.”

The event which marked the final service at St Peter's Catholic Church in Melton EMN-190530-120530001