Can you help find missing 16-year-old Asfordby boy?

A 16-year-old boy has been reported missing from his home at Asfordby.

Police are appealing for help from the public in locating Charlie Graves, who has been missing since around 10.45pm yesterday (Sunday).

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “Police are concerned for Charlie’s welfare and are asking for anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to get in touch.

“He has been in contact with a family member today (Monday) and it is believed he may be in the Melton area.”

Charlie is described as 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build and with brown hair.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a grey hoody, tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers.

Charlie was also wearing a black and red cap.

Anyone who knows of Charlie’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 651 of March 8.