Busy Melton railway station footpath is closed

The footpath from Melton railway station which goes behind the borough council offices is now closed to pedestrians EMN-220804-114104001

The council say the decision to close it was taken by Network Rail, which owns the land, and discussions are planned to get it reopened.

A man using the station posted on social media this week, after noticing the footpath closure for the first time: “Saw loads of people jumping the gates while I was waiting for my train.”

Melton Borough Council said in a statement: “There is currently no pedestrian access from the Play Close Park to Melton Mowbray train station, via the footpath which runs adjacent to and round the back of the council’s Parkside offices.

“If you are walking to and from the train station please walk round the council offices using the main access running parallel to Burton Street.

“The footpath has been closed until further notice.

“It is owned and controlled by Network Rail.

“We are in the process of putting up signage about the changes and will work with Network Rail to see whether it will be possible to reopen the path.”