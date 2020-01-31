Bottesford man’s Lewis Hamilton photo boosts charity proceeds

A framed photograph of Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton taken by the Bottesford man who is his official photographer has helped raised thousands of pounds for charity.

Steve Etherington travels the world to snap breath-taking shots of the six-time world champion who claimed his latest title last year.

He donated his image showing the Mercedes driver’s celebrations after winning the 2019 British Grand Prix at Silverstone as top prize in a Christmas raffle for the Travers Foundation, which supports young people living in Leicestershire, Rutland and Northamptonshire with funding to help them achieve their full potential in sports, the creative and performing arts.

The unique photo - valued at £950 - helped the fundraiser generate £4,000 for the cause from tickets sales and donations.

It was claimed in the raffle by big Formula One and Lewis fan Reg Stead, who has recently recovered from major surgery.

Reg said: “I’m delighted to have won this one-of-a-kind picture of Lewis Hamilton - this will take pride of place on the wall of my new extension for everyone to admire.”

And photographer Steve commented: “Lewis will be delighted to hear that this unique, autographed photo has raised so much money for charity and has gone to a good home.”

The stunning picture did a tour of the area to drum up interest in the raffle, and was seen in many pubs and restaurants where staff sold tickets.

Reg’s winning ticket was bought at Paul’s Restaurant and Wine Lounge in Bottesford, where chef patron Paul Reisenbuchler said: “We were delighted to be able to display this fantastic picture at Paul’s Restaurant, sell tickets and support the Travers Foundation charity.”

Fittingly, Reg returned to Paul’s Restaurant to collect his prize, and to meet Terry Forsey, chairman of the foundation.

Terry said: “It was fantastic to meet Reg and Steve, and to hand over the winning picture which I know Reg is going to treasure.

“We are very grateful to everybody who has bought tickets and supported us.

“We are delighted with the increase in interest in The Travers Foundation in the North Leicestershire area, where we have been working hard to raise our profile and create interest in what we do and what we can offer local young people.”