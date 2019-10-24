Booking now open for Melton Rotary Santa dash

A fortnight ago the message was sign up and get your Santa suits at the ready for Dove Cottage and now, it’s time to turn your attention towards the Melton Santa Fun Run.

The festive season may still be a few months away, but make sure you register for this year’s event in Melton Country Park.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray, the fundraiser on Sunday, December 8, is open to people of all ages with all proceeds going towards charities supported by Rotary and runners’ selected causes.

This year, there will be a choice of two routes to choose from; 5km or a mile, as well as a Best Dressed Christmas Dog competition with prizes donated by Pets at Home.

Rotarian Alison Blythe said: “The Melton Santa Fun Run is a run or walk with a difference. It’s £10 entry for adults or £5 for children five to 12, which purchases your entrance fee, costume and finishers medal.

“This is an opportunity for you to have fun whilst helping your local club/charity organisation of your choice by raising additional sponsorship for your efforts.”

Registration and sign in starts at 9.15am on the day with the off time at 11am. In between, the Best Dressed Christmas Dog competition will be at 10.15am and the warm-up with the Healthy Elf will be at 10.40am.

The event is being sponsored by Enterprise Chartered Accountants with support from Sainsbury’s and Pedigree Petfoods.

There is disabled access and the routes are wheelchair/pushchair friendly.

If you would like to find out more information or to register, visit www.meltonrotary.org.uk and www.meltonsantafunrun.co.uk