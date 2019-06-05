BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions to be broadcast live from Melton

A popular BBC Radio 4 programme is to be recorded live next month at Melton Theatre.

Any Questions, which has been hosted by Jonathan Dimbleby for 32 years, will appear on Friday July 19.

A new host is likely to be in place by then, with Mr Dimbleby due to step down at the end of this month, but the BBC has not yet announced who his replacement will be.

The format involves politicians and other panellists answering questions from audience members.

Tickets are free and will be available to collect at the theatre box office, on Asfordby Road, from Monday June 10, on a ‘first come, first served’ basis.

The programme will be broadcast live at 8pm. Doors open at 6.45pm and seats must be taken by 7.15pm.