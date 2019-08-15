BBC One’s Eat Well for Less is casting for a new series in Melton

BBC One’s Eat Well for Less programme is searching for Melton households to take part in its seventh series.

Assistant producer Kat Healy said the team are “looking for exciting new stories and people with a range of different challenges in the kitchen.”

The show follows Gregg Wallace and awarenesses-winning greengrocer Chris Bavin to help families across the UK to save money, sort food facts from food fiction and eat well for less.

Producers put out the following call:

l Do you spend far too much on your weekly food shop?

l Perhaps you’re desperate to save but under pressure to keep providing the household favourites?

l Or do your health requirements affect your diet? Are you in need of some new inspiration?

l Are you battling with fussy eaters, repetitive uninspiring mass and food shopping chaos?

l Or maybe you are just bored of buying and cooking the same foods every week?

Families and households interested in taking part can get in touch by calling 01179707628 or email eatwell@rdftelevision.com