Are you a Melton family with a courageous child who deserves an award?

Have your say

Do you know a young person in the Melton area who deserves special recognition for their courage?

The Child of Courage category in this year’s Melton Times Best of Melton awards is a great chance to highlight the fantastic achievements of young people across the area.

It might be they deserve recognition for battling adversity to achieve high standards in sport, music, education or some other field against the odds.

They might have carried out an act of great courage or overcome significant difficulties in their lives.

We believe it is important to recognise young people who have shown great courage.

Dozens of individuals, groups and businesses have already been put forward for the awards, which will be presented on September 27 during a black tie, three-course meal at Scalford Country House Hotel.

Our regional events manager, Linda Pritchard, who is organising the Best of Melton Awards, said: “We’ve had a great response to the awards so far with lots of nominations already in.

“It is going to be a difficult job for our judges to pick a winner in many of the categories.

“The Child of Courage Award is always one which is inspirational to so many. We know there are many remarkable young people in our communities who display great courage in how they have approached the challenges in their lives.

“We want to ensure that their stories are highlighted so that others can take heart from them, and so that the young people can get the recognition that they deserve.”

The Award categories are:

Best New Business/Start Up of the Year - Sponsored by Melton Borough Council;

Leisure & Tourism Award - Sponsored by Melton Promotions;

After Dark Award - Sponsored by Purple Flag;

Business of the Year - Sponsored by Duncan & Toplis;

Best Independent Retailer - Sponsored by Stuart Westmoreland;

Best Place to Eat and/or Drink - Sponsored by Samworth Brothers;

Customer Focus Award - Available to Sponsor;

Apprentice of the Year - Available to Sponsor;

Employee/Team of the Year - Sponsored by Scalford Country House Hotel;

Young Business Entrepreneur - Sponsored by Pam Saint Gobain;

Business Person of the Year - Sponsored by Melton BID.

In addition to the business awards mentioned above, we are also looking to celebrate our local community heroes.

Submit your nominations for any individual or group that you would like to nominate for one of these exciting awards below:

Child of Courage - Available to sponsor;

Inspirational Young Person of the Year - Sponsored by John Ferneley College;

Contribution to the Community - Sponsored by Melton Mowbray Town Estate;

Community Group/Project of the Year - Sponsored by the Melton Mowbray Building Society.

You can enter yourself for any of the awards online at www.meltontimes.co.uk/achievementawards or you can nominate a contender by emailing Linda.Pritchard@jpimedia.co.uk with details.

All shortlisted finalists will be invited to the awards evening at Scalford Country House Hotel.

Deadline is fast approaching for nominations!