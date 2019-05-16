Almost time for 10th edition of Melton Pork Pie Pedal

The Melton Pork Pie Pedal is back for a 10th time and, as always, will be held on the first Saturday in July.

With a choice of 50, 60 or 70 mile routes, the annual event now also has a new “family leg” around Rutland Water just for this special decade anniversary.

The Pork Pie Pedal is supporting Stroke Association.

Organiser Justin Morgan said: “We recently lost one of our stalwart cyclists to this tragic condition.

“Jeff Mellor, a fit, healthy fun-loving chap died after a massive stroke - without warning. So in Jeff’s memory we hope to make this year’s anniversary event extra special with the target of breaking the £100k raised for charities since we began.

“For an event with an initial target of £1,000, we are all delighted to be looking at the real chance of raising £100k.

“Of course, the Pork Pie Pedal is only possible with the support of local businesses who give so generously to ensure our event is so successful, enjoyable and different. A massive thank you goes out to them all.

“Every single penny raised by our cyclists goes to our chosen charity, with no costs whatsoever being made for any aspect of the event’s publicity or administration.”

Full details can be found at www.porkpiepedal.co.uk where you can also register to cycle on July 6.

“Four of us started cycling very casually back in 2008 and decided to complete the C2C Challenge, cycling from Whitehaven to Sunderland,” added Justin.

“On our return our friends asked why we had not done it for charity and this was the catalyst. One of our group was then diagnosed with breast cancer so we decided we should try to organise a fun day for cyclists of every standard to raise some money for this cause.

“The first year - 2009 - was such a success socially and financially that it has kept going.”

The Pork Pie Pedal takes riders through quiet countryside and around Rutland Water. It is known for its atmosphere, camaraderie and an excellent complementary lunch. The event is not a race. Over the past 10 years £87,000 has been raised for a range of charities.