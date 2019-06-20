25th Viking Challenge offers riders good time

Celebrating its 25th birthday on October 6, The Viking Challenge is expected to be the biggest and best yet.

The committee of this popular Vale of Belvoir off-road cycling fundraiser have spent the past six months updating the route, designing t-shirts and have devised a longer distance all in preparation for a large turnout.

For this year only, and to celebrate the event’s milestone anniversary entrants can choose between a 30km (The Viking), 55km (The Big Viking) or 65km ride (The Mega Viking).

Starting and finishing in Redmile, at the village school, riders have access to a route not usually accessible to the general public and with lots of well-stocked refuelling stops along the way.

The event, which relies on over 180 volunteers on the day, is uniquely famous for offering its participants chocolate, bananas, cake and pork pies across the course.

This year there will be on site photographers, bike mechanics and a supporters area with coffee and food from Café Allez.

The 25th Viking Challenge is open all, young and old, teams and individuals, both serious and fun cyclists - and Vikings!

The combination of the serious physical challenge with warm hospitality has proven to be a winning formula; with riders and volunteers coming back year after year.

For more information about the event and to enter, visit www.vikingchallenge.org.uk

The proceeds raised will be split between the MS Society and Redmile Primary School.

Online registration closes on October 4.

Entry for adults £32-30k and 55k; £40-65k, children £19-30k (eight to 16 years) and 55k (14 to 16 years).