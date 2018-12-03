Peek inside this Victorian period property steeped in Melton history and worth a cool £1.6mil

A Victorian period property with its foundations rooted deeply in the history of Melton Mowbray is for sale for £1.6m

The house was designed by the well-renowned Victorian architect, Arthur Wakerley, and built between 1884 and 1888 for the Crosher family, the founders of Tuxford and Tebbut (Stilton Cheese manufacturer).

Orangery

Finished to an impeccably high standard, the property has been sympathetically and painstakingly restored to, and beyond, its former glory with acute attention to detail, offering a wealth of character features which marry seamlessly into modern-day living.

Situated on the south side of Melton, and within a highly-regarded and established residential area, Westwood House occupies an enviable elevated position and boasts 5000 sq ft of living accommodation arranged over four floors complete with detached double garage, gated driveway, patio areas and wrap-around garden.

Westwood House offers six bedrooms, one of which is on the ground floor, all with en suite bathrooms, a bespoke and spacious “Orangery” built to current building specifications with a warm roof system, folding sliding doors leading to the outside patios and views over the south west facing garden, a bank of full-height windows and decorative glass roof lanterns.

A fully-fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, oak butcher’s block work surfaces, geometric Victorian mosaic tiled floor, charming bay window with window seat and utility area flow seamlessly through to the Orangery and into the formal lounge.

Bathroom

A further reception room, bedroom with en suite, door leading to the cellar, study and cloakroom WC complete the ground floor accommodation.

The property offers an array of original period features including handmade decorative plasterwork and bespoke joinery which have been diligently restored to their former magnificence.

From the entrance vestibule into the grand hallway, a majestic sweeping staircase leads to the upper floors with original newel posts and finials and a leaded window with timber spandrel panels overlooks the side courtyard. In addition, the original servants’ staircase also provides access to the upper floors.

The first floor accommodation offers a full master suite comprising bedroom, en suite and dressing room with a view over the back of the property with stained glass feature window. A bedroom with en suite and dressing room occupies the former servants’ side of the house and overlooks the front of the property. An additional double bedroom and family bathroom complete the accommodation on the first floor.

Kitchen

The staircase rising to the second floor leads to two generously-sized double bedrooms both with en suite bathrooms, one with dressing area into the eaves complimented by the original beams and trusses, sliding sash windows which frame the far-reaching views over the town and the countryside beyond.

Internal viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the immense charm, character an quality of this substantial and beautifully appointed period property on Dalby Road.

For more information about Westwood House call Middletons on (01664) 566258.

Staircase