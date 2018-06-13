Peacocks strut around on roof of Melton house

This is a sight you don’t often see - five peacocks strutting about on the roof of a house in Melton.

They were photographed by reader Martin Rooney, who spotted them this morning on a property on Ross Close.

He said: “Ross Close is near to the Twin Lakes theme park, where they probably absconded from for a night on the tiles.

“They are not roof top types of birds though so I’ve been worried about their safety.”

The elegant birds are now in Martin’s back garden on Hunt Drive and he is waiting for the theme park’s staff to pick them up.