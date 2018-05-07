Participate in Melton school’s charity quiz

Friends of Sherard, a small group of staff and parents who meet once a month to help boost school funding, are hosting a Melton quiz evening next Friday (May 18).

The event, at Sherard Primary School, starts at 7pm and teams of four to six are encouraged to take part at a cost of £25.

Guests are invited to bring their own nibbles and drinks on the night, alcohol allowed (over 18s only).

To join in the fun and enter a team contact the school on (01664) 565124. Alternatively, pop up to the school to register your team and secure your entry with the £25, providing a name and contact number.